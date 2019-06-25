|
Napalm Death To Do Euro Tour Ahead Of Municipal Waste Trek
Napalm Death have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a European tour, followed by a U.S. tour this fall with Municipal Waste and Sick Of It All.
The Euro tour is set to launch this Friday, June 28th in Grafenhainichen, Germany at the Full Force Festival and will conclude on September 14th in Leicester, UK at the Uprising @ o2 Academy.
They will be then head to Russia for a series of dates before launching the U.S. tour in early October. Frontman Mark "Barney" Greenway had this to say, "The stinky van is calling again, and this summer looks to me like we're reaching more parts of Europe than we have done in quite a few summers. Macedonia in July looks to be one that sticks out, as I recall that our last gig there was in the midst of the miserable Balkans war - it was that long ago.
"On another note, I know people are probably wondering about the next album. It is coming, we promise. Unforeseen circumstances and the kind of recurring touring schedule you see in front of your eyes have conspired to string it out quite a bit. It's gonna be a multi-faceted rasper though, I think. Some nice 'n' quirky cover songs too.
"All will be revealed soon - just getting on with artwork and last couple of lyrics and all the usual window dressing. Alongside that, if it comes off, a nifty associated split release with a very-definitely-not-grindcore band is in the planning, which will neatly skip around convention and stereotype. And why not. Cheers all." See the dates below:
June 28 - Gräfenhainichen (Germany) - Full Force
July 2 - Paris (France) - Le Gibus
July 3 - Nantes (France) - Le Ferrailleur
July 4 - Montpellier (France) - Secret Place
July 5 - Barcelona (Spain) - Rock Fest
July 6 - Limoges (France) - CCM John Lennon
July 7 - Geneva (Switzerland) - L'Usine
July 10 - Munich (Germany) - Backstage
July 11 - Vienna (Austria) - Arena
July 12 - Dunaújváros (Hungary) - Rockmaraton
July 14 - Dojran (Macedonia) - D Festival
July 26 - Lulworth Castle (UK) - Camp Festival
August 8 - Winchester (UK) - Boomtown Fair
August 9 - Kortrijk (Belgium) - Alcatraz Festival
August 10 - Jaromer (Czech Republic) - Brutal Assault
August 11 - Vagos Portugal) - Vagos Metal Fest
August 13 - Cagliari (Italy) - Cueva Club
August 14 - Brescia (Italy) - Festa Di Radio Onda D'urto
August 15 - Pescara (Italy) - Frantic Fest
August 16 - Dinkelsbühl (Germany) - Summer Breeze
August 17 - Chiaromonte (Italy) - Agglutination Festival
August 18 - Saint-Nolff (France) - Motocultor Festival
September 14 - Leicester (UK) - Uprising @ o2 Academy
September 19 - Kirov (Russia) - Gaudi Club
September 20 - Izhevsk (Russia) - Pinta Club
September 21 - Nizhniy Novgorod (Russia) - Premio
September 23 - Rostov On Don (Russia) - Don Zal
September 24 - Krasnodar (Russia) - Arena Hall
September 26 - Tallinn (Estonia) - Tapper Club
September 27 - St Petersburg (Russia) - Zal Ozhidanya
September 28 - Moscow (Russia) - Station Hall
Municipal Waste, Napalm Death, Sick Of It All & Take Offense - US Tour 2019:
October 3 - Dallas, TX (USA) - Gas Monkey Live *
October 4 - Austin, TX (USA) - Mohawk *
October 5 - Houston, TX (USA) - White Oak Music Hall *
October 6 - Birmingham, AL (USA) - Iron City
October 7 - Atlanta, GA (USA) - The Masquerade *
October 9 - Richmond, VA (USA) - The Broadberry
October 10 - Croydon, PA (USA) - Neshaminy Creek Brewery
October 12 - New York, NY (USA) - Bowery Ballroom
October 13 - Worcester, MA (USA) - Rock N Shock Festival
October 14 - Syracuse, NY (USA) - Westcott Theater
October 16 - Detroit, MI (USA) - The Majestic Theater
October 17 - Chicago, IL (USA) - Metro
October 18 - Lawrence, KS (USA) - Granada Theater
October 19 - Lincoln, NE (USA) - Bourbon Theater
October 20 - Denver, CO (USA) - Summit Music Hall
October 22 - San Francisco, CA (USA) - Slim's
October 23 - Los Angeles, CA (USA) - Teragram Ballroom
* + Revocation, Voivod, Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains & Conjurer
