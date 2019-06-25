Napalm Death To Do Euro Tour Ahead Of Municipal Waste Trek Napalm Death have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a European tour, followed by a U.S. tour this fall with Municipal Waste and Sick Of It All. The Euro tour is set to launch this Friday, June 28th in Grafenhainichen, Germany at the Full Force Festival and will conclude on September 14th in Leicester, UK at the Uprising @ o2 Academy. They will be then head to Russia for a series of dates before launching the U.S. tour in early October. Frontman Mark "Barney" Greenway had this to say, "The stinky van is calling again, and this summer looks to me like we're reaching more parts of Europe than we have done in quite a few summers. Macedonia in July looks to be one that sticks out, as I recall that our last gig there was in the midst of the miserable Balkans war - it was that long ago. "On another note, I know people are probably wondering about the next album. It is coming, we promise. Unforeseen circumstances and the kind of recurring touring schedule you see in front of your eyes have conspired to string it out quite a bit. It's gonna be a multi-faceted rasper though, I think. Some nice 'n' quirky cover songs too. "All will be revealed soon - just getting on with artwork and last couple of lyrics and all the usual window dressing. Alongside that, if it comes off, a nifty associated split release with a very-definitely-not-grindcore band is in the planning, which will neatly skip around convention and stereotype. And why not. Cheers all." See the dates below: June 28 - Gräfenhainichen (Germany) - Full Force

July 2 - Paris (France) - Le Gibus

July 3 - Nantes (France) - Le Ferrailleur

July 4 - Montpellier (France) - Secret Place

July 5 - Barcelona (Spain) - Rock Fest

July 6 - Limoges (France) - CCM John Lennon

July 7 - Geneva (Switzerland) - L'Usine

July 10 - Munich (Germany) - Backstage

July 11 - Vienna (Austria) - Arena

July 12 - Dunaújváros (Hungary) - Rockmaraton

July 14 - Dojran (Macedonia) - D Festival

July 26 - Lulworth Castle (UK) - Camp Festival

August 8 - Winchester (UK) - Boomtown Fair

August 9 - Kortrijk (Belgium) - Alcatraz Festival

August 10 - Jaromer (Czech Republic) - Brutal Assault

August 11 - Vagos Portugal) - Vagos Metal Fest

August 13 - Cagliari (Italy) - Cueva Club

August 14 - Brescia (Italy) - Festa Di Radio Onda D'urto

August 15 - Pescara (Italy) - Frantic Fest

August 16 - Dinkelsbühl (Germany) - Summer Breeze

August 17 - Chiaromonte (Italy) - Agglutination Festival

August 18 - Saint-Nolff (France) - Motocultor Festival

September 14 - Leicester (UK) - Uprising @ o2 Academy

September 19 - Kirov (Russia) - Gaudi Club

September 20 - Izhevsk (Russia) - Pinta Club

September 21 - Nizhniy Novgorod (Russia) - Premio

September 23 - Rostov On Don (Russia) - Don Zal

September 24 - Krasnodar (Russia) - Arena Hall

September 26 - Tallinn (Estonia) - Tapper Club

September 27 - St Petersburg (Russia) - Zal Ozhidanya

September 28 - Moscow (Russia) - Station Hall Municipal Waste, Napalm Death, Sick Of It All & Take Offense - US Tour 2019:

October 3 - Dallas, TX (USA) - Gas Monkey Live *

October 4 - Austin, TX (USA) - Mohawk *

October 5 - Houston, TX (USA) - White Oak Music Hall *

October 6 - Birmingham, AL (USA) - Iron City

October 7 - Atlanta, GA (USA) - The Masquerade *

October 9 - Richmond, VA (USA) - The Broadberry

October 10 - Croydon, PA (USA) - Neshaminy Creek Brewery

October 12 - New York, NY (USA) - Bowery Ballroom

October 13 - Worcester, MA (USA) - Rock N Shock Festival

October 14 - Syracuse, NY (USA) - Westcott Theater

October 16 - Detroit, MI (USA) - The Majestic Theater

October 17 - Chicago, IL (USA) - Metro

October 18 - Lawrence, KS (USA) - Granada Theater

October 19 - Lincoln, NE (USA) - Bourbon Theater

October 20 - Denver, CO (USA) - Summit Music Hall

October 22 - San Francisco, CA (USA) - Slim's

October 23 - Los Angeles, CA (USA) - Teragram Ballroom

* + Revocation, Voivod, Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains & Conjurer

