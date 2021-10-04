Sixx:A.M. Release 'The First 21' Video

(hennemusic) Sixx:A.M. have released a video for "The First 21", a new song that is featured on the band's forthcoming compilation, "Hits", which will surface on October 22nd.

The tune was inspired by the book, "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx" - the latest memoir from the Motley Crue bassist - which arrives on October 19 via Hachette Books n sync with the new audio collection.

The project sees Sixx tell his origin story while chronicling his journey from Idaho farmboy to the man who formed Motley Crue. "Hits" presents tracks from Sixx:A.M.'s five studio albums and includes six previously-unreleased songs - including "The First 21." Watch the video here.

