.

Sixx:A.M. Release 'The First 21' Video

Bruce Henne | 10-04-2021

Album cover art

(hennemusic) Sixx:A.M. have released a video for "The First 21", a new song that is featured on the band's forthcoming compilation, "Hits", which will surface on October 22nd.

The tune was inspired by the book, "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx" - the latest memoir from the Motley Crue bassist - which arrives on October 19 via Hachette Books n sync with the new audio collection.

The project sees Sixx tell his origin story while chronicling his journey from Idaho farmboy to the man who formed Motley Crue. "Hits" presents tracks from Sixx:A.M.'s five studio albums and includes six previously-unreleased songs - including "The First 21." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Sixx:A.M. Finishing Up Work On New Studio Album Says Nikki Sixx

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Slams 'Irresponsible People ' Amid Coronavirus

Sixx:AM Release Talk To Me Video

Sixx:AM Deliver 'X-Mas In Hell' Video

Sixx:AM Tackle Opioid Abuse With New Song' Talk To Me'

Nikki Sixx Confirms New Sixx:AM Songs Recorded

