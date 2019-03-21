News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Carlos Santana Streaming New Song 'Los Invisibles'

03-21-2019
Santana

(hennemusic) Carlos Santana is streaming audio of "Los Invisibles", featuring Spanish singer Buika, as the lead single and first preview to his forthcoming album, "Africa Speaks."

Coming on the heels of the recently-released EP, "In Search Of Mona Lisa", the project is produced by Rick Rubin and expected to be issued later this year.

"I went to Rick to see if he would, as Miles Davis would say, 'Would you have eyes to do something with me?'" Santana tells Rolling Stone. "'I know you've worked with everybody like Johnny Cash and the Chili Peppers and Metallica,' And he goes, 'Well, what are you interested in doing?' I said, 'Nothing but African music.'

"So can you believe it? We record 49 songs in 10 days. He was very gracious, because it was like a hurricane to record six, seven songs in a day. Rick said, 'With Clive Davis, you had a bunch of guest stars and singers. Who do you want in here?' I said, 'I only want two women: Laura Mvula and Buika.' And he said, 'OK.' So we called them and they said yes."

Santana will play a series of US dates next month before resuming his 2019 Las Vegas residency at the House Of Blues at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in May. Listen to the new song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


