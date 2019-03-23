News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Death Angel Streaming Title Song To New Album 'Humanicide'

03-23-2019
Death Angel

Death Angel are streaming a brand new track called "Humanicide". The song is the title cut from the band's forthcoming album, which is set to hit stores on May 31st.

Frontman Mark Osegueda had this to say about the new song, "I wanted to write something that metal fans could really grasp on to. Something dark and intense, that still makes sense. Right now, I think it's so apparent that the earth is in a sickened state."

Guitarist Rob Cavestany added, "When I wrote the music for our song 'Humanicide', I was shooting for an album opener that would have all the elements of an epic thrash opus. This meant a classic metal style intro leading into a ferocious 'Bay Area Thrash Riff-o-Rama' - complete with a crazy middle build-up section to ramp up the circle pit until it's all whipped up into a frenzy by the time the frenetic guitar solo hits, then concluding with a maniacal musical section leading into the outro.

"All it needed was the lyrics and vocal delivery to match the intensity and Mark went above and beyond the call of duty. Some of his best work, in my opinion. One of my favorite DA songs, for sure, it feels like the follow-up to our song 'Thrown To The Wolves'. Can't wait to play it live." Check out the song here


Death Angel Streaming Title Song To New Album 'Humanicide'

Death Angel Release 'Breakaway' Lyric Video

