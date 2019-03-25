|
Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Releases Song From New Album
03-25-2019
Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp has revealed a brand new song called "Purpose For Pain", which comes from his forthcoming album "The Space Between The Shadows".
Scott had this to say about the song (listen to it here), "'Purpose For Pain' is about seeking a higher meaning, a spiritual mentality when dealing with our struggles and life's painful moments.
"There are unexplainable, dark times that everyone goes through, and that pain is real. If we can dig deep and hold on to hope during the most difficult situations, believing there is a purpose waiting for us on the others side, we can find meaning and clarity that gives us the strength to keep fighting."
Stapp has also revealed the first tour dates that he will be launching in support of the new record. Right now he is scheduled to kick things off in Oshkosh, WI on June 20th.
Initial The Space Between The Shadows tour dates:
