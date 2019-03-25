News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Releases Song From New Album

03-25-2019
Scott Stapp

Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp has revealed a brand new song called "Purpose For Pain", which comes from his forthcoming album "The Space Between The Shadows".

Scott had this to say about the song (listen to it here), "'Purpose For Pain' is about seeking a higher meaning, a spiritual mentality when dealing with our struggles and life's painful moments.

"There are unexplainable, dark times that everyone goes through, and that pain is real. If we can dig deep and hold on to hope during the most difficult situations, believing there is a purpose waiting for us on the others side, we can find meaning and clarity that gives us the strength to keep fighting."

Stapp has also revealed the first tour dates that he will be launching in support of the new record. Right now he is scheduled to kick things off in Oshkosh, WI on June 20th.

Initial The Space Between The Shadows tour dates:

June
20 - Oshkosh, WI - Waterfest Concert Series
21 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort - Silver Creek Event Center (on sale March 29)
22 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre
27 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
28 - Toledo, OH - Civic Music Hall
29 - Boardman, OH - Ribs-N-Rock Festival

July
10 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater
12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
13 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
14 - Oklahoma City - Tower Theatre
25 - New York City - Sony Hall

August
2 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theatre


