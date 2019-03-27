|
The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher Add New Tour Dates
03-27-2019
The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have added a brand new stop to their upcoming summer tour that will feature support from AFI.
The band have added a date at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA on August 29th to their already busy North American tour plans with tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday (March 29th).
The trek is set to kick off on August 8th in Camden, NJ at the BB&T Pavilion and will run until August 31st where it will conclude in Mountain View, CA at the Shoreline Amphitheatre.
Tour Dates:
