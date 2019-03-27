The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher Add New Tour Dates

The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have added a brand new stop to their upcoming summer tour that will feature support from AFI.

The band have added a date at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA on August 29th to their already busy North American tour plans with tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday (March 29th).

The trek is set to kick off on August 8th in Camden, NJ at the BB&T Pavilion and will run until August 31st where it will conclude in Mountain View, CA at the Shoreline Amphitheatre.

Tour Dates:

Thursday, August 08 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Friday, August 09 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Saturday, August 10 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tuesday, August 13 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Wednesday, August 14 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Thursday, August 15 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 17 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Monday, August 19 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

Tuesday, August 20 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte

Wednesday, August 21 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre-

Friday, August 23 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Saturday, August 24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sunday, August 25 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Wednesday, August 28, - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thursday, August 29 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 31 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre





