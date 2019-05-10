Roger Daltrey Announces The Who's Tommy Orchestral Album

(hennemusic) Roger Daltrey has announced plans to release "The Who's Tommy Orchestral", a live album presenting the band's 1969 rock opera in its entirety as captured on the singer's 2018 tour.

Due June 14, the project was recorded in Budapest and Bethel in upstate New York - the scene of the first Woodstock festival 50 years ago - and features Daltrey with members of The Who band and an orchestra conducted by Keith Levenson, including The Budapest Scoring Orchestra from new orchestrations by David Campbell.

"Pete's music is particularly suited to being embellished by the sounds that an orchestra can add to the band," explains Daltrey. "Tommy can mean whatever you want it to mean, I use the characters in it as metaphors for parts of the human condition, so it's a kind of a story of the human spirit. Even though it is 50 years on, I approach it as though I'm singing it for the first time."

Daltrey and Pete Townshend launched a North American orchestral tour this week that sees the pair playing portions of "Tommy" and their 1973 rock opera, "Quadrophenia", alongside a handful of classic tracks.

"The Who's Tommy Orchestral" will arrive after the opening leg of the 2019 series wraps up in Toronto, ON on June 1, and in sync with the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking project. Check out "Pinball Wizard" performance and the tracklist here.

