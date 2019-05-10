News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Roger Daltrey Announces The Who's Tommy Orchestral Album

05-10-2019
Roger Daltrey

(hennemusic) Roger Daltrey has announced plans to release "The Who's Tommy Orchestral", a live album presenting the band's 1969 rock opera in its entirety as captured on the singer's 2018 tour.

Due June 14, the project was recorded in Budapest and Bethel in upstate New York - the scene of the first Woodstock festival 50 years ago - and features Daltrey with members of The Who band and an orchestra conducted by Keith Levenson, including The Budapest Scoring Orchestra from new orchestrations by David Campbell.

"Pete's music is particularly suited to being embellished by the sounds that an orchestra can add to the band," explains Daltrey. "Tommy can mean whatever you want it to mean, I use the characters in it as metaphors for parts of the human condition, so it's a kind of a story of the human spirit. Even though it is 50 years on, I approach it as though I'm singing it for the first time."

Daltrey and Pete Townshend launched a North American orchestral tour this week that sees the pair playing portions of "Tommy" and their 1973 rock opera, "Quadrophenia", alongside a handful of classic tracks.

"The Who's Tommy Orchestral" will arrive after the opening leg of the 2019 series wraps up in Toronto, ON on June 1, and in sync with the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking project. Check out "Pinball Wizard" performance and the tracklist here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Roger Daltrey Announces The Who's Tommy Orchestral Album

The Who's Roger Daltrey Sets Release For Long-Awaited Memoir

The Who's Roger Daltrey Launches Symphonic Tommy Tour

The Who's Roger Daltrey Streams Cover Of Stephen Stills Classic

Roger Daltrey Adds New Dates To U.S. Summer Tour

The Who's Pete Townshend Saved Roger Daltrey's New Solo Album

Roger Daltrey Streams Title Song To New Solo Album

The Who's Roger Daltrey Advises Fans To Wear Earplugs

Roger Daltrey Reveals More Details For The Who's Tommy Shows

The Who's Roger Daltrey Announces More 'Tommy' Tour Dates

More Roger Daltrey News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Takes Fall Onstage- Roger Daltrey Announces The Who's Tommy Orchestral Album- Mastodon Star Explains Why New Album Was Pushed Back- more

AC/DC Name Tarnished By Recruiting Axl Rose Says Fraser- Led Zeppelin Announce Official Documentary- Tool Confirm Summer Release Date For Album- Blink-182- more

Meat Loaf Reportedly Breaks Collarbone In Stage Fall- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces North America Tour- Paul Stanley Says KISS Could Continue Without Him- more

Tool Debut Two Brand New Songs Live- Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Announce North American Tour- Journey Announce Short U.S. Tour- Elton John Biopic 'Rocket Man' Video- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Takes Fall Onstage

Roger Daltrey Announces The Who's Tommy Orchestral Album

Mastodon Star Explains Why New Album Was Pushed Back

Woodstock 50 Promoter Files Injunction After Investors Back Out

Bruce Springsteen Performs With Little Steven In Asbury Park

Michael Monroe Announces New Album And Tour

Jordan Rudess Leads Guest On Richard Henshall (Haken) Album

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Stream Song From New Album

2019 Blues Music Awards Winners Announced

Singled Out: Lovesick Radio's Bloodshot Eyes

AC/DC Name Tarnished By Recruiting Axl Rose Says Fraser

Led Zeppelin Announce Official Documentary For 50th Anniversary

Tool Confirm Summer Release Date For New Album

Blink-182 Premiere New Song 'Blame It On My Youth'

The Who Kick Off Moving On! Symphonic Tour

Metallica Release Live Video For Master Of Puppets Classic

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.