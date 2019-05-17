News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

05-17-2019
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have announced rescheduled dates for their 2019 No Filter tour of North America following recent heart surgery on singer Mick Jagger.

"We are delighted to announce the new US and Canada tour dates today!," says the band. "All of the cities from the previously postponed shows are locked in, starting at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 21st and including a brand new date in New Orleans!

"Tickets sold for the original date will be honoured - fans DO NOT need to exchange their tickets. Those who cannot attend the re-scheduled date can refund their tickets by accessing their Ticketmaster account.

"For transferred tickets, the refund will go to the fan who originally bought the tickets, once they have been transferred back"; fans should contact Ticketmaster for full details. We apologize again for any inconvenience the re-scheduling of these dates may have caused you and hope to see you at a show very soon!"

As an early May appearance planned for the New Orleans Jazz Festival cannot be rescheduled, the band have replaced the event with a July 14 show at the city's Mercedes-Benz Superdome; a Rolling Stones mailing list presale will run from Wednesday, May 29 at 10 am local time to Thursday, May 30 at 10p local time, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, May 31 at 10am local time. See the rescheduled dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


