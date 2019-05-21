News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Santana Streaming New Song 'Yo Me Lo Merezco'

05-21-2019
Santana

Santana is giving fans another taste of his forthcoming album with the release of a new song called "Yo Me Lo Merezco" featuring Spanish singer Buika.

The legendary rock guitarist will be releasing his new album "Africa Speaks" on June 7th and he had the following to say about the Rick Rubin produced track:

"All of the songs have a coliseum essence to them. Whether it's 'We Will Rock You' or Start Me Up,' there's certain songs that do that." Listen to it here.


