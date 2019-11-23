Ace Frehley Recruits Former KISS Guitarist For Solo Album

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has revealed that he has recruited the band's former guitarist Bruce Kulick and John 5 to guest on his new covers album.

Frehley will be releasing "Origins Vol. 2 next March and shared with Eddie Trunk (via UCR) that Kulick performs on a cover of the Jimi Hendrix classic "Manic Depression" and John 5 will appear on Cream and Beatles covers.

Ace shared, "I have Bruce Kulick doing a solo on 'Manic Depression. I have John 5 playing on a Beatles song, 'I'm Down.' And he did one other song, 'Politician' by Cream.

"If you listen to the Cream version, Clapton does a double solo, he's playing two solos at the same time. So what me and John 5 did is, he did a solo, I did a solo, and then Alex Salzman my engineer we did a crossfade.

So if you listen to the song with headphones on, you hear me going from one side to the other, and John going from one side back. So it's a really interesting mix."





Related Stories

Ace Frehley Believes KISS Reunion Will Happen

Ace Frehley To Reunite With Frehley's Comet Members

KISS Icon Ace Frehley Confirms New Album Plans

Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plan Details

Ace Frehley Gets Animated For Mission To Mars

Ace Frehley's Comet Members Reunite In New Band

KISS Star Keeps Gloves On Over Ace Frehley War Of Words

Ace Frehley Slams Ex-KISS Bandmate Over 'Slanderous Remarks'

Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour

More Ace Frehley News



