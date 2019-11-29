.

Greta Van Fleet Looking To Take Next Step With New Album

William Lee | 11-29-2019

Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet frontman Josh Kiszka says that the band's next album is the next step in the evolution of the band's sound and they don't feel like they have anything to prove.

Kiszka was asked by Kerrang about the album and if they have something to prove with the follow up to their 2018 debut album "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army" in an exceptfrom an interview in the latest issue of the magazine.

He had this to say, "Honestly, the way that we approach our music is that we're writing it for anybody who has any reason to listen to it. We're creating something simply for the sake of making a work of art that we're proud of, that we ourselves like to listen to.

"I don't think we set out to prove anything, particularly, but to point out some things about the world and our society. There are some of those elements to this album. And it's the next step I think, in the evolution and the sound of this band."

He also shared this about the progress on the new record, "It's intended to be a full release, a full album. For about two months in the heart of the summer of this year, we really poured everything into the writing and recording, and we're hoping that sometime earlier next year we'll be able to put it out. We're super excited about it."


