Foreigner Share Video Of Reunion Performance

(hennemusic) A reunion of the original Foreigner lineup alongside the band's current members can be seen in the live video for "I Want To Know What Love Is", from the band's forthcoming package, "Double Vision: Then And Now."

Filmed over two nights at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mount Pleasant, MI in the fall of 2017, the footage captures a full gospel rendition of the group's 1984 smash that brings the Albert Strickland & Cho'Zen Choir together with both incarnations of the band onstage for the very first time.

Due November 15, "Double Vision: Then And Now" features a stunning multimedia set design with custom CGI animation, lasers, fog, and elaborate FX that elevate this rare reunionl performance to new levels.

"This was a show that I will always remember!," says founder and guitarist Mick Jones. "Sharing the stage with the guys that shaped Foreigner in the beginning and the stellar musicians that carry the flag in the new millennium, was a truly emotional moment."

Foreigner recently wrapped up their 2019 live schedule, and will return to the stage in January for three orchestral shows with The Nashville Symphony before launching a 2020 residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Watch the video here.

