Rolling Stones Release Video From Upcoming Package

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a 1998 performance of their 1997 single, "Saint Of Me", as the latest preview to their forthcoming live package, "Bridges To Buenos Aires."

The tune was originally the second track issued from "Bridges To Babylon", which peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the country.

On the record's companion world tour, the band were filmed in concert during the last date of a five-night sold-out residency at the River Plate Stadium in the Argentine capital, where they delivered a two-hour-plus set of hits and songs from the then-new 1997 album.

The previously unreleased concert film has been meticulously restored from the original master tapes, and the audio remixed and remastered from the live multitrack recordings.

Due November 8, "Bridges To Buenos Aires" will be available in a variety of formats, including DVD + 2CD, Blu-ray + 2CD, digital video, limited edition blue translucent 180gm triple vinyl, and digital audio. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Rolling Stones Share Live Video For 1969 Classic

Rolling Stones Announce Bridges To Buenos Aires

Rolling Stones Set Record With No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones Announce 50th Anniversary 'Let It Bleed' Reissue

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Releasing Tribute To Chuck Berry

Rolling Stones Top Chart With No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones Play Final No Filter Tour Date

Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert

Rolling Stones Do Tour Debut Of Classic Hit

More Rolling Stones News



