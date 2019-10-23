.

The Devil Wears Prada Release 'Chemical' Video

K. Wiggins | 10-23-2019

The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada have released a music video for their song "Chemical". The track comes from their brand new album "The Act", which hit stores earlier this month.

Mike Hranica had this to say about the clip, "I'm not one to get particularly excited about music videos these days, but I think that the technology [director] Kevin Johnson and the crew were able to employ for 'Chemical' makes it something special," said singer .

Keyboardist and the song's cowriter Jonathan Gering added, "'Chemical' is about coming to terms with the idea that all of our feelings - good and bad - are just chemical reactions in our brains. It is both a bleak and hopeful way to view the world, but at times, it can help us to move forward." Watch the video here.


