Liam Gallagher To Rock The Tonight Show

(hennemusic) Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher is scheduled to perform on NBC-TV's Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon tonight, Monday, October 28th.

The rocker will be on the late night program to promote his recently-issued second album, "Why Me? Why Not", which topped the UK charts to deliver the former Oasis frontman his second straight solo No. 1 record in his homeland.

Introduced with the lead single, "Shockwave", and produced by Greg Kurstin, the set marks the follow-up to Gallagher's 2017 solo debut, "As You Were."

The singer just wrapped up a seven-show series of dates opening for The Who in North America - including three nights at the Hollywood Bowl - and will next be seen kicking off a fall UK tour in Cardiff on November 11. Watch the "Shockwave" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





