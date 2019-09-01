.

Fit For An Autopsy Release 'The Sea of Tragic Beasts' Video

Fit For An Autopsy

Fit For An Autopsy have released a music video for the new single "The Sea of Tragic Beasts". The song is the title track from their forthcoming album, which is set to hit stores on October 25th.

Guitarist and producer Will Putney had this to say about the song, "We have to be these puffed up, aggressive people to survive in this world. It's dog eat dog sh*t out there.

"Lyrically, the song touches on that violent way of thinking, but it also shows the inherent sadness that comes along with a life of this nature. It's the two main themes that the subject matter on our album was born from, making it a fitting title track.

"Musically, I think it's a cool display of everything we do as a band - some classic metal foundations with some new tricks for us, and a fight riff for good measure. Hope you enjoy it!" Watch the video here


