Rolling Stones Top Chart With No Filter Tour

The Rolling Stones have claimed the top spot of Pollstar's LIVE75 chart this week after selling an average of 50,307tickets at three stadium shows of their summer tour.

The band just wrapped up the North American leg of No Filter Tour this weekend in Miami, which has been a massive success but this week is the first time the trek has topped the LIVE75 chart.

Other rock acts that landed in the top 10 on the chart include Queen + Adam Lambert who claimed the No 7 spot with six shows that sold an average of 14,872 tickets.

Metal legends Iron Maiden also moved up to No. 8 with 8 shows that had an average of 13,420 tickets from their North American Legacy Of The Beast tour. See the chart here.





