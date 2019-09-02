.

Rolling Stones Top Chart With No Filter Tour

09-02-2019
Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones have claimed the top spot of Pollstar's LIVE75 chart this week after selling an average of 50,307tickets at three stadium shows of their summer tour.

The band just wrapped up the North American leg of No Filter Tour this weekend in Miami, which has been a massive success but this week is the first time the trek has topped the LIVE75 chart.

Other rock acts that landed in the top 10 on the chart include Queen + Adam Lambert who claimed the No 7 spot with six shows that sold an average of 14,872 tickets.

Metal legends Iron Maiden also moved up to No. 8 with 8 shows that had an average of 13,420 tickets from their North American Legacy Of The Beast tour. See the chart here.


Related Stories


Rolling Stones Top Chart With No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones Play Final No Filter Tour Date

Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert

Rolling Stones Do Tour Debut Of Classic Hit

Rolling Stones Play Rare 1967 Classic At The Rose Bowl

Rolling Stones Rock Mars Courtesy Of NASA

Rolling Stones Play Another Rarity On Tour

Rolling Stones Rock Bob Dylan Classic

Rolling Stones Rock Song For First Time In Almost 30 Years

Rolling Stones Break Out 1960s Rarity In New Jersey

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Metallica Give Back Big And Share Live Rarity- Rolling Stones Top Chart With No Filter Tour- The Ghost Inside Announce Second Comeback Show- Kulick Talks KISS Kruise- more


Reviews
Collective Soul - Blood

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

Peter Frampton Live On Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise

Quick Flicks: Bachman

advertisement


Latest News
Metallica Give Back Big And Share Live Rarity

Rolling Stones Top Chart With No Filter Tour

The Ghost Inside Announce Second Comeback Show

Kulick Talks KISS Kruise Jam With Slash Bandmates

The End Of America Stream New Song 'Howl'

Mars Red Sky Release 'The Proving Ground' Video

Trash Boat Deliver 'Synthetic Sympathy'

Singled Out: Ashley Pucket's Medicine



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.