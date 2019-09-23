.

Riverside Announce Special Edition CD and DVD Package

Michael Angulia | 09-23-2019

Riverside

Riverside have announced that they will be releasing a special edition 2CD+DVD version of their "Wasteland" album on November 29th.

This special edition will feature 5 previously unreleased acoustic tracks/versions on a separate CD, and those tracks will also be offered via a stand alone "Acoustic Session" digital EP that will also be released the same day.

The band had this to say, "And so we've been talked into this yet again :) It's our second encounter, after LFTM, with the surround sound. We're hoping that revisiting this release in a different dimension will bring you a lot of joy and positive feelings, especially that we're still touring with this material. As a bonus, we have prepared a few acoustic tracks in quite surprising arrangements. We're hoping it will be an interesting experience :)"

The "Wasteland - hi-res stereo and surround mix" 2CD+DVD will be released as Digipak format with slipcase and includes a DVD bonus disc of "Wasteland" as hi-res stereo 24bit version and as surround mix (4.1), plus 3 video clips. See the tracklisting for the 3-Disc release below:

CD 1 - "Wasteland" Album (50:58 min.):

1. The Day After (01:48)
2. Acid Rain (06:03)
3. Vale Of Tears (04:49)
4. Guardian Angel (04:24)
5. Lament (06:09)
6. The Struggle For Survival (09:32)
7. River Down Below (05:41)
8. Wasteland (08:25)
9. The Night Before (03:59)

CD 2 - "Acoustic Session" (26:48 min.):

1. Vale Of Tears - Acoustic (05:18)
2. Out Of Myself - Acoustic (03:57)
3. 02 Panic Room - Acoustic (03:26)
4. River Down Below - Acoustic (05:01)
5. Wasteland - Live Intro (09:00)

DVD (122:20 min.):

"Wasteland" Hi-Res Stereo (50:58 min.):
1. The Day After (Hi-Res Stereo) (01:48)
2. Acid Rain (Hi-Res Stereo) (06:03)
3. Vale Of Tears (Hi-Res Stereo) (04:49)
4. Guardian Angel (Hi-Res Stereo) (04:24)
5. Lament (Hi-Res Stereo) (06:09)
6. The Struggle For Survival (Hi-Res Stereo) (09:32)
7. River Down Below (Hi-Res Stereo) (05:41)
8. Wasteland (Hi-Res Stereo) (08:25)
9. The Night Before (Hi-Res Stereo) (03:59)

"Wasteland" Surround Mix (50:58 min.):
1. The Day After (Surround Mix) (01:48)
2. Acid Rain (Surround Mix) (06:03)
3. Vale Of Tears (Surround Mix) (04:49)
4. Guardian Angel (Surround Mix) (04:24)
5. Lament (Surround Mix) (06:09)
6. The Struggle For Survival (Surround Mix) (09:32)
7. River Down Below (Surround Mix) (05:41)
8. Wasteland (Surround Mix) (08:25)
9. The Night Before (Surround Mix) (03:59)

Video-Clips (20:24 min.):
1. Lament (Official Video) (06:11)
2. River Down Below (Official Video) (05:40)
3. Wasteland (Official Video) (08:33)


