The Who Forced To End Show Early Due To Daltrey Issue

(hennemusic) The Who were forced to hut down their September 25 concert in Houston, TX after frontman Roger Daltrey lost his voice just eight songs into the show.

According to The Houston Press, things seemed to be going well at the city's Toyota Center until the seventh tune of the evening, "Who Are You," when Daltrey missed a few lines and guitarist Pete Townshend jumped in to assist on vocals. The singer was heard bemoaning a trip to Houston during ragweed season while Townshend urged the crowd to rally behind him, with the guitarist taking lead vocal on "Eminence Front" while Daltrey had time to assess his situation.

Once the song ended, Daltrey advised his bandmates and the audience he couldn't continue performing. Townshend followed him offstage and a few minutes later returned to tell fans the show was over due to the rocker's ragweed allergy and offer apologies.

"I'm really, really sorry," the guitarist told the crowd, according to reports by several media outlets. "Roger cannot actually speak now. Apparently, before the show he saw a doctor, and, you know, he's been singing so great through this tour. I don't know what's going on. He has been on top of his game."

Pete Townshend also revealed that the band's next two concerts have been postponed. He shared via Instagram "Roger has bronchitis. Houston, Dallas and Denver shows all rescheduled for April-May 2020. Keep an eye out on Who website for details." Read more and see footage from the show and a local TV news report here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

The Who Share Song From First New Album In 13 Years

The Who Play Song From Forthcoming Album At MSG

The Who Preview Fall Leg Of Moving On! Tour

The Who Debut New Song At Stadium Show

The Underground Thieves Deliver 'Whole Lotta Money' Video

The Who Add Show To North American Moving On! Tour

The Who's Tonight Show Performance With Jimmy Fallon Goes Online

Roger Daltrey Announces The Who's Tommy Orchestral Album

The Who Kick Off Moving On! Symphonic Tour

More The Who News

The Who Music and More



