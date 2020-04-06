Fit For An Autopsy Release New Song and Video

Fit For An Autopsy have released a music video for their brand new single "Fear Tomorrow." The song follows the group's latest album "The Sea of Tragic Beasts", which was released last fall.
The band had this to say about the new track, "'Fear Tomorrow' is a song we've been sitting on for some time but decided the moment was right to finish and release it.
"To be fair, we're not really a positive band and we never show you the light at the end of the tunnel, so don't expect a happy ending here. FFAA uses music as an outlet to share its distaste for the world, and now we can all share that together - from a safe distance quarantined in our homes." Watch the video below:
