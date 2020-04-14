Dennis DeYoung Rocks Home Performance Of Styx Classic

Former Styx frontman Dennis DeYoung has released a brand new home isolation performance video for the classic hit "The Best Of Time".
Dennis took to his piano to capture the performance of the video as he, like many of his fans, are at home during the current Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The performance comes as Dennis prepares for the release of his brand new solo album "26 East, Vol. 1," which is set to be released on May 22nd. Watch the home performance below:
