Dennis DeYoung Calls For A Reunion With Styx

Dennis DeYoung says that he hasn't spoken with his former Styx bandmates in twenty years, but he says that he would call for a reunion if he were to talk to them.

DeYoung made the comments during an interview with Rolling Stone. When asked what he would say to his former Styx bandmates, Dennis replied, "I'd say, "Let's get together and give the fans one more run at this thing and then I'll ride off into the sunset.

"You'll keep doing your Styx thing and using the name. I don't care. I want it one more time for our fans. And can I say this? I want to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because we deserve to be.

"I'm sickened by the fact that we're not. I know that's going to look really bad in print. There was a time the Hall was controlled and run by a certain mentality, which I respect. I do. The people who raise the money and got it, those people have the right to put who they want in there. It's their deal. But in recent years, too many of our peers have gotten the nod.

"Is the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame the be all, end all? Of course, it isn't. But it's the only one. Would you like to be in the Rock Journalism Hall of Fame, if there was one, even if they said all your articles were poo-poo? We're human. We're looking for a pat on the head. We're asking for someone to tell us, "Nice job! You're not as bad as we thought."

Dennis is gearing up to release his new album "26 East, Vol. 1" on April 10th. Check out his collaboration with Julian Lennon from the album below:





