Dennis DeYoung Recruits Tom Morello For 'The Last Guitar Hero'

Dennis DeYoung has released a lyric video for his brand new single, entitled "The Last Guitar Hero", which feature special guest Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine fame.

The song comes from the former Styx frontman's forthcoming final studio album, "26 East Vol. 2". The album, named after the street that he grew up on in Roseland, IL, is set to be released on June 11th.

DeYoung had this to say, "The last album was supposed to be my final album, but there were so many songs written that Serafino [Perugino] of Frontiers suggested dividing it into two albums rather than one." Watch the lyric video below:

