.

Dennis DeYoung Recruits Tom Morello For 'The Last Guitar Hero'

Keavin Wiggins | 05-11-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dennis DeYoung photo courtesy Freeman Promotions

Dennis DeYoung has released a lyric video for his brand new single, entitled "The Last Guitar Hero", which feature special guest Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine fame.

The song comes from the former Styx frontman's forthcoming final studio album, "26 East Vol. 2". The album, named after the street that he grew up on in Roseland, IL, is set to be released on June 11th.

DeYoung had this to say, "The last album was supposed to be my final album, but there were so many songs written that Serafino [Perugino] of Frontiers suggested dividing it into two albums rather than one." Watch the lyric video below:


Related Stories


Dennis DeYoung Recruits Tom Morello For 'The Last Guitar Hero'

Dennis DeYoung Shares First Video From Final Album

Dennis DeYoung Releases 'With All Due Respect' Video

Dennis DeYoung Wants To Reunite With Styx For One Final Tour

Dennis DeYoung Rocks Home Performance Of Styx Classic

Dennis DeYoung Calls For A Reunion With Styx

Dennis DeYoung Streams Collaboration With Julian Lennon

Former Styx Frontman Dennis DeYoung Believes Rock Is Dead 2018 In Review

Former Styx Frontman Dennis DeYoung Believes Rock Is Dead

Styx's Dennis DeYoung Announces The Grand Illusion Anniversary Tour

News > Dennis DeYoung

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy- Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album- Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup- more

Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson-Megadeth's David Ellefson Denies Grooming Allegation- Evanescence and Halestorm Launching Arena Tour- KK's Priest- more

Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure- Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie- Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death- Greta Van Fleet- more

Rolling Stones Announce Concert Film- Coldplay Premiere New Song In Space- Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub- Weezer To Rock Van Weezer Album Release Show - Brad Paisley- more

Reviews

Neofilis Nebulosa - EP 1

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

advertisement
Latest News

Psychosexual To Deliver 'Unholy Hymns For the Children' In July

Dennis DeYoung Recruits Tom Morello For 'The Last Guitar Hero'

Steve Miller In The Studio For 'Fly Like An Eagle' Anniversary

Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album

Rebellion Festival Canceled For 2021, But 2022 Dates Confirmed

Gears Release 'Game' Lyric Video

Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy

Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup