Dennis DeYoung Recruits Tom Morello For 'The Last Guitar Hero'

Dennis DeYoung has released a lyric video for his brand new single, entitled "The Last Guitar Hero", which feature special guest Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine fame.
The song comes from the former Styx frontman's forthcoming final studio album, "26 East Vol. 2". The album, named after the street that he grew up on in Roseland, IL, is set to be released on June 11th.
DeYoung had this to say, "The last album was supposed to be my final album, but there were so many songs written that Serafino [Perugino] of Frontiers suggested dividing it into two albums rather than one." Watch the lyric video below:
Dennis DeYoung Shares First Video From Final Album
Dennis DeYoung Releases 'With All Due Respect' Video
Dennis DeYoung Wants To Reunite With Styx For One Final Tour
Dennis DeYoung Rocks Home Performance Of Styx Classic
Dennis DeYoung Calls For A Reunion With Styx
Dennis DeYoung Streams Collaboration With Julian Lennon
Former Styx Frontman Dennis DeYoung Believes Rock Is Dead 2018 In Review
Former Styx Frontman Dennis DeYoung Believes Rock Is Dead
Styx's Dennis DeYoung Announces The Grand Illusion Anniversary Tour
Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy- Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album- Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup- more
Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson-Megadeth's David Ellefson Denies Grooming Allegation- Evanescence and Halestorm Launching Arena Tour- KK's Priest- more
Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure- Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie- Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death- Greta Van Fleet- more
Rolling Stones Announce Concert Film- Coldplay Premiere New Song In Space- Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub- Weezer To Rock Van Weezer Album Release Show - Brad Paisley- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Psychosexual To Deliver 'Unholy Hymns For the Children' In July
Dennis DeYoung Recruits Tom Morello For 'The Last Guitar Hero'
Steve Miller In The Studio For 'Fly Like An Eagle' Anniversary
Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album
Rebellion Festival Canceled For 2021, But 2022 Dates Confirmed
Gears Release 'Game' Lyric Video
Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy
Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup