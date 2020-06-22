Dennis DeYoung Releases 'With All Due Respect' Video

Former Styx star Dennis DeYoung has released a music video for his new single "With All Due Respect". The track comes from his recently released solo album "26 East, Vol. 1."
Dennis had this to say, "In 1979 I wrote the following lyric in a Styx song called 'Borrowed Time': "I'm so confused by the things I read, I need the truth but the truth is I don't know who to believe. The left says yes and the right say no, I'm in between and the more I learn the less that I know. We're living High, Living fine, Living high on borrowed time.
"These lyrics were true in 1979 and more so today. The news establishment has given into partisanship reporting masquerading as truth in a quest for more listeners, readers and viewers. They exacerbate our political differences into grand theater making us believe we are more divided than we are and for one reason, money. Money from advertisers. Higher ratings no matter the cost. Both sides are to blame." Watch the video below:
