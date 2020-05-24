.

Dennis DeYoung Wants To Reunite With Styx For One Final Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 05-24-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dennis DeYoung

Former Styx singer and keyboardist Dennis DeYoung says the he hopes that he can reunite with the band so that they can stage one final tour together.

DeYoung recently scored a viral hit with a quarantine rendition of the band's classic song "'The Best Of Times' and he was asked about the possibility of a reunion during an interview with Q1057's Steve King.

Dennis said, "The fans want a reunion. Even Rolling Stone had an article there should be a reunion. All the fans, not all the fans, there's a small minority who like the new band that Tommy [Shaw] and J.Y. put together. Fine.

"I want one last tour for the Styx fans who want this, they do. I don't wanna be back in the band. One last tour to say 'thank you' to the people who gave us such a great life. That's it.

"I just did a YouTube thing at my out-of-tune piano singing into an iPad of 'The Best Of Times' a month ago. It's got over a million views. Seven thousand comments. And the people are all saying the same thing: 'We love you.' 'We want this reunion.' 'We love you, Dennis.' 'We want you back in the band.' I'm humbled by all these comments.

"In fact, I read the sentences of the comments, and I can't figure out what my name is doing in that sentence, it's so complimentary." Check out the full interview below:


Related Stories


Dennis DeYoung Wants To Reunite With Styx For One Final Tour

Dennis DeYoung Rocks Home Performance Of Styx Classic

Dennis DeYoung Calls For A Reunion With Styx

Dennis DeYoung Streams Collaboration With Julian Lennon

Former Styx Frontman Dennis DeYoung Believes Rock Is Dead 2018 In Review

Former Styx Frontman Dennis DeYoung Believes Rock Is Dead

Styx's Dennis DeYoung Announces The Grand Illusion Anniversary Tour

More Dennis DeYoung News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Says He Is 'Not Locking Down Anymore'- Journey Reveal New Lineup During Special Performance- Unreleased Eric Clapton and B.B. King Song Streaming Online- more

Reviews

Dennis DeYoung - 26 East: Volume 1

Singled Out: Within Temptation's Entertain You

Singled Out: Em Rossi's Got This Feeling

Singled Out: Lana Blac's My Victim My Love

Singled Out: Darren Michael Boyd's The Earth is B Flat

advertisement
Latest News

Sammy Hagar Says He Is 'Not Locking Down Anymore'

Journey Reveal New Lineup During Special Performance

Unreleased Eric Clapton and B.B. King Song Streaming Online

Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Completes Solo Album

Dennis DeYoung Wants To Reunite With Styx For One Final Tour

The Sword Streaming Rarity Track

Soulfly Deliver Live Ritual NYC MMXIX EP

Singled Out: Very Alora's Elevated