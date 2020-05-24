Dennis DeYoung Wants To Reunite With Styx For One Final Tour

Former Styx singer and keyboardist Dennis DeYoung says the he hopes that he can reunite with the band so that they can stage one final tour together.

DeYoung recently scored a viral hit with a quarantine rendition of the band's classic song "'The Best Of Times' and he was asked about the possibility of a reunion during an interview with Q1057's Steve King.

Dennis said, "The fans want a reunion. Even Rolling Stone had an article there should be a reunion. All the fans, not all the fans, there's a small minority who like the new band that Tommy [Shaw] and J.Y. put together. Fine.

"I want one last tour for the Styx fans who want this, they do. I don't wanna be back in the band. One last tour to say 'thank you' to the people who gave us such a great life. That's it.

"I just did a YouTube thing at my out-of-tune piano singing into an iPad of 'The Best Of Times' a month ago. It's got over a million views. Seven thousand comments. And the people are all saying the same thing: 'We love you.' 'We want this reunion.' 'We love you, Dennis.' 'We want you back in the band.' I'm humbled by all these comments.

"In fact, I read the sentences of the comments, and I can't figure out what my name is doing in that sentence, it's so complimentary." Check out the full interview below:





