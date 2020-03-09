Dennis DeYoung Streams Collaboration With Julian Lennon

Cover art courtesy Freeman Promotions Cover art courtesy Freeman Promotions

Former Styx frontman Dennis DeYoung is streaming a brand new solo track, a collaboration with Julian Lennon called "To The Good Old Days".

The song comes from DeYoung's forthcoming album "26 East, Vol. 1," which is set to be released on April 10th. Dennis had this to say about the Lennon collab, "It was written specifically for Jules and I to sing together.

"He nailed the vocal and I harmonized. Harmony baby, I love it. It's the final song on my album and it's a simple farewell from me as I recall the sweetest days of my past with my fans, friends, family and forgiveness." Stream the song below:





Related Stories

Former Styx Frontman Dennis DeYoung Believes Rock Is Dead 2018 In Review

Former Styx Frontman Dennis DeYoung Believes Rock Is Dead

Styx's Dennis DeYoung Announces The Grand Illusion Anniversary Tour

More Dennis DeYoung News



