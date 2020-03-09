.

Dennis DeYoung Streams Collaboration With Julian Lennon

Michael Angulia | 03-09-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dennis DeYoungCover art courtesy Freeman Promotions

Former Styx frontman Dennis DeYoung is streaming a brand new solo track, a collaboration with Julian Lennon called "To The Good Old Days".

The song comes from DeYoung's forthcoming album "26 East, Vol. 1," which is set to be released on April 10th. Dennis had this to say about the Lennon collab, "It was written specifically for Jules and I to sing together.

"He nailed the vocal and I harmonized. Harmony baby, I love it. It's the final song on my album and it's a simple farewell from me as I recall the sweetest days of my past with my fans, friends, family and forgiveness." Stream the song below:


Related Stories


Dennis DeYoung Streams Collaboration With Julian Lennon

Former Styx Frontman Dennis DeYoung Believes Rock Is Dead 2018 In Review

Former Styx Frontman Dennis DeYoung Believes Rock Is Dead

Styx's Dennis DeYoung Announces The Grand Illusion Anniversary Tour

More Dennis DeYoung News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Still Has It Says Vai- Alice Cooper Adds Summer Tour Dates- Sick Of It All Postpone Tour Due To Illness- Linkin Park 'Hybrid Theory' Celebration- more


Reviews
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more

RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Still Has It Says Vai

Alice Cooper Add Summer Tour Dates

Sick Of It All Postpone Tour Due To Illness

Linkin Park Enlisting Fans For 'Hybrid Theory' Celebration

My Dying Bride Release 'To Outlive The Gods' Video

Ratt, Tom Keifer, Skid Row and Slaughter Announce Summer Tour

Billy Joel In The Studio For 'Glass Houses' 40th Anniversary

Dennis DeYoung Streams Collaboration With Julian Lennon



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.