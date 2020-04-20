.

Currents Deliver 'A Flag To Wave' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-20-2020

Currents

Currents have released a brand new music video for their song "A Flag to Wave." The track comes from their forthcoming sophomore album, "The Way It Ends", which comes out June 5th.

Frontman Brian Wille had this to say about the new song, "'A Flag to Wave' is about the search for identity and purpose. This song goes out to anyone looking for meaning in their lives and to those who have already found it.

"Over the last four years, we have traveled the world trying to make a name for ourselves - playing shows with some of our favorite bands and touring all over the United States, Europe, the UK, and parts of Canada.

"We've been met with various hardships along the way, but have also been met with unprecedented kindness, support, and friendship that we will cherish and appreciate for the rest of our lives.

"There are no plans of stopping and with our new record, we plan to hit the world harder than ever." Watch the video below:


