Clutch Announce Rescheduled South American Dates

(hennemusic) Clutch have announced rescheduled dates for their recently-postponed tour of South America. The three-show series - which was set to feature the band's first live dates in Argentina and Chile alongside a return trip to Brazil - has been moved from this month to next spring.

"Due to the recent Covid-19 virus and following recommendation from the health authorities," said Clutch, "aiming the safety and well-being of all our fans, we decided to postpone our Latin America tour that would happen in the end of April.

"All the tickets purchased will remain valid for the new dates. Remember that keeping your ticket for the new dates will help bands, producers and everyone else involved in the music business going through these hard times. If you choose to get the money back, you need to get in touch with the point of purchase." See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

