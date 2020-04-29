.

Noel Gallagher Shares Lost Oasis Demo Song

Bruce Henne | 04-29-2020

Oasis

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher is streaming a previously lost demo for an Oasis song called "Don't Stop..." "Hey there dudes and dollies," posted Gallagher on social media, "Like the rest of the world, I've had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I'd FINALLY look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked cd's I've got lying around in boxes at home. As fate would have it I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever.

"As far as I'm aware, there is only one version of this tune 'out there' from an Oasis soundcheck in Hong Kong about 15 years ago? I'm not sure whether the soundcheck version pre-dates the demo as there's no date on the CD."

"I know some of you love this tune," he adds, "so we thought we'd put it 'out there' for you to enjoy/argue over. Hope everyone is staying safe and trying to ride out the lockdown with the minimum of fuss. You're welcome, by the way."

hennemusic tracked down the Hong Kong soundcheck version of "Don't Stop..." online; it was recorded in 2009 during what turned out to be the band's final tour when Noel quit in August after a dispute with Liam in Paris, France. Check out that version and the demo here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


