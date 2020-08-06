The Sword Rock Rush Classic 'Working Man' For Lockdown Series

The Sword have released their cover of the Rush classic "Working Man" as the third and final installment of their Conquest Of Quarantine lockdown session series.
Bryan Richie had this to say, "In the early 2000s we were given a CD by one of Kyle's record store buddies with Slush scrawled across it and little did we know what a wild ride awaited us.
"This dude had taken his favorite Rush songs and dropped the pitch control on his record player as low as it would go - taking these classic Rush tracks and turning them into a C standard sludge fest with the most air drumable drums!!
"Does it doom? Heck yes it does. Enjoy our cover of the classic Rush track "Working Man" with a Slush'y spin." Watch the video below:
