.

The Sword Streaming Rarity Track

Keavin Wiggins | 05-24-2020

The Sword

The Sword have shared a rarity track with fans called "Daughter of Dawn." The song has previously never been released outside of Japan.

"Daughter of Dawn" was released as bonus track on the Japanese version of the band's "P-Vine 3010 Warp Riders" and is the epilogue to the Warp Riders story.

The rarity is included on the band's new career spanning compilation releases Chronology 2006 - 2018 and Conquest of Kingdoms, which will be hitting stores on June 19th. Watch the visualizer video below:


