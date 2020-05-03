The Sword Share Their Take On KISS Classic

The Sword have released a cover of the KISS classic "She" as a preview to their upcoming career spanning collections "'Chronology 2006 - 2018" and "Conquest of Kingdoms".

Both collections are set to be released on June 5th and will include 52 tracks, including 12 that were previously unreleased. Bryan Richie had this to say, "We've got all these exclusive 7"s and a split record or two, that were pressed in 1,000 quantities, maybe people heard those tracks on a YouTube stream in not really the greatest quality.

"As the band had gone on hiatus, we had this wealth of material to share including live sets, things that were sitting on my hard drive for years, things that were given to me at shows. It seemed like the right time."



John D. Cronise explained the differences between the two formats and the methodology they used, "The CD package will be more of a career retrospective with selections from each of our albums as well as the rarities and B-sides and things. Sort of a mini box set, you could say.

"The set will include a booklet with essays and photos, to make it special and extra. Whereas the LP release [Conquest of Kingdoms] is more streamlined, with just the B-side and rarities material.

"Personally for me, that's what's exciting about the releases. A lot of that stuff I never thought would see the light of day but I always thought was really cool and was proud of." Check out the KISS cover below:





Related Stories

The Sword Announce Two New Multi-Disc Collections

The Sword Cancel Tour To Go On Hiatus

More The Sword News



