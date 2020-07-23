The Sword Return To Live Action With Lockdown Video

The Sword have released a lockdown video featuring their take on the T-Rex classic, "Children of the Revolution,". The clip marked the band's first live performance together since 2018.

Bryan Richie had this to say, "It was a lot of fun getting together with Kyle and Jimmy to record these tracks, and thanks to the miracles of modern technology we were able to lay down a wicked session with JD all the way from North Carolina.

"Crank this from the comforts of your couch, Conquest of Quarantine brought to you with minimal overdubs and maximum rocking." Watch the video below:





