.

The Sword Return To Live Action With Lockdown Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-23-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Sword

The Sword have released a lockdown video featuring their take on the T-Rex classic, "Children of the Revolution,". The clip marked the band's first live performance together since 2018.

Bryan Richie had this to say, "It was a lot of fun getting together with Kyle and Jimmy to record these tracks, and thanks to the miracles of modern technology we were able to lay down a wicked session with JD all the way from North Carolina.

"Crank this from the comforts of your couch, Conquest of Quarantine brought to you with minimal overdubs and maximum rocking." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


The Sword Return To Live Action With Lockdown Video

The Sword Streaming Rarity Track

The Sword Share Their Take On KISS Classic

The Sword Announce Two New Multi-Disc Collections

The Sword Cancel Tour To Go On Hiatus

More The Sword News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Slash Leads All-Star Lineup For AC/DC Back In Black Celebration- Jimmy Page Addresses Likelihood Of Future Led Zeppelin Live Shows- Motorhead Expand 'Ace Of Spades'- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Billy Ray Rock's Get the Funk

Singled Out: The Actual Goners' Diamond Dust

RockPile: Gang of Four- Half Past Two - Venus Furs

Singled Out: Anthony Garcia's Fire Song

Singled Out: Run River North's Pretty Lies

advertisement
Latest News

Slash Leads All-Star Lineup For AC/DC Back In Black Celebration

Jimmy Page Addresses Likelihood Of Future Led Zeppelin Live Shows

Motorhead Expand 'Ace Of Spades' For 40th Anniversary

Scorpions Announce Rescheduled Sin City Nights Residency Dates

Wolfgang Van Halen In Heated Twitter Exchanges

Emmure Release 'Thunder Mouth' Video

The Sword Return To Live Action With Lockdown Video

Run DMC's Darryl 'D.M.C.' McDaniels Talks Metal