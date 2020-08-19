10 Years Release 'The Shift' Video

10 Years have released a music video for their new single "The Shift". The track comes from the acclaimed band's forthcoming album "Violent Allies", which is set to hit stores on September 18th.
The band had this to say about the clip, "We have all been missing the stage so much, and 'The Shift' is one of those songs that was built for the energy of the live show.
"Since we can't be out on the road right now, we wanted to visually escape back to the days of touring, and bring that energy to the video." Watch the video below:
