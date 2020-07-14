10 Years Streaming New Single 'The Unknown'

10 Years have released a new song called "The Unknown". The track is the second single from the band's forthcoming album "Violent Allies," which is due September 18th.

Jesse Hasek had this to say, "We don't ever try to recreate what we've done in the past. We knew we had to challenge ourselves to see what we had in us. If it's not stressful, you're not challenging yourself to grow.

"From the beginning, music has always been therapy and an outlet. We let ourselves enjoy the process, be vulnerable, and talk about those emotions. We got back to why we love music with the maturity of where we're at in our lives. We were able to harness that love of creating from a wiser and more developed perspective."

Brian Vodinh added, "The younger versions of us would've been going to Hollywood every night and partying. It was different. We actually came up with a lot of ideas, melody tweaks, and had really good brainstorming sessions in the car on the PCH.

"The whole vibe contributed to what the record is. All we cared about was writing and recording the best songs we possibly could. We felt like we had something to prove, especially to our A&R guy and the president of North America for Mascot Ron Burman." Stream the song below:





Related Stories

Judas Priest Legend K.K. Downing Performs For First Time In 10 Years 2019 In Review

Judas Priest Legend K.K. Downing Performs For First Time In 10 Years

Puddle of Mudd Stream Song From First New Album In 10 Years

Moody Blues' John Lodge Taking 10,000 Light Years To Sea

Mastodon Look Back At Making Of Crack The Skye 10 Years Later

Alexisonfire Return With First New Song In Almost 10 Years

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Judas Priest Earn First UK Top 10 Album In 38 Years

Carrie Underwood Looks Back Grand Ole Opry Invitation 10 Years Later

More 10 Years News



