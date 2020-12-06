Liam Gallagher Rocks New Single On The Tonight Show

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher performed his new single, "All You're Dreaming Of", on the December 4 episode of NBC-TV's Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, and video of the performance has been shared online.
Footage of the singer delivering the track on a barge essentially served as a preview to his December 5 livestream concert, "Down By The River Thames."
The event would see Gallagher playing a mix of his solo material and Oasis cuts. All proceeds from the new single will go to the UK charity Action For Children, which works to improve life for children in the region. Watch the TV performance here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
