Raven Release 'Not So Easy' Video

Metal veterans Raven have released a new single and video for the song "Not So Easy". The track comes from the band's studio album "Metal City".
John Gallagher had this to say about the new video, "We actually shot this back in April 2019 in Los Angeles while we were doing some studio lunacy at Mike Heller's place... just a regular day at the office....lunatic style!"
"Metal City" was recently released by SPV/Steamhammer in various formats including CD DigiPak, LP version, and digitally. Watch the new video below:
