Eddie Van Halen's Cause Of Death Revealed

Eddie Van Halen's official cause of death has been revealed after the celebrate gossip website TMZ published his legendary rocker's death certificate, which caused his son Wolfgang to take to social media to criticize the site.
The Country of Los Angeles Department of Public Health Certificate of Death lists the immediate cause of Eddie's death on October 6th as a "Cerebrovascular Accident", the medical term for a stroke.
The certificate also lists sequential factors of pneumonia, Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS, preleukemia: a list of disorders caused by the disruption of the production of blood cells), and lung cancer.
Other significate conditions that contributed to Eddie's death are listed as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (skin cancer) and atrial fibrillation (irregular heart rate).
Wolfgang took to social media after TMZ reported on the death certificate in a sensational way and he said of the publication "TMZ is scum". His mother and Eddie's former wife, the actress Valeria Bertinelli, added "and the person who fed them the info is lower than scum." See the certificate here.
