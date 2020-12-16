.

Meshuggah Announce 2021 Tour Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 12-16-2020

Tour poster courtesy Nuclear Blast

Meshuggah are already looking ahead to next year and have announced that they will be launching a European tour in November and December of 2021.

The trek will feature support from Zeal & Ardor (except in Oberhausen) and will be kicking things off on November 19th in Vienna at Arena and will conclude the tour on December 13th in Hamburg.

The announcement comes as the band continue work on the following up to their "The Violent Sleep Of Reason" album. They have also announced a special Royal Albert Hall show in June of 2022. See the dates below:

2021:
19.11. A-Vienna - Arena
20.11. D-Munich - Tonhalle
22.11. F-Lyon - Le Transbordeur
23.11. D-Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
25.11. NL-Tilburg - 013
26.11. LUX-Esch Sur Alzette - Rockhal
27.11. F-Lille - L'Aeronef
28.11. F-Paris - L'Olympia
30.11. F-Milan - Alcatraz
01.12. CH-Zurich - Samsung Hall
02.12. D-Leipzig - Haus Auensee
03.12. D-Oberhausen - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting
05.12. UK-Bristol - O2 Academy
06.12. SCO-Glasgow - Barrowlands
08.12. UK-Manchester - Academy
09.12. UK-Nottingham - Rock City
11.12. B-Brussels - Ancienne Belgique
12.12. D-Berlin - Columbiahalle
13.12. D-Hamburg - Grosse Freiheit

2022
03.06. UK-London - Royal Albert Hall



