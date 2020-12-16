Meshuggah Announce 2021 Tour Dates

Meshuggah are already looking ahead to next year and have announced that they will be launching a European tour in November and December of 2021.

The trek will feature support from Zeal & Ardor (except in Oberhausen) and will be kicking things off on November 19th in Vienna at Arena and will conclude the tour on December 13th in Hamburg.

The announcement comes as the band continue work on the following up to their "The Violent Sleep Of Reason" album. They have also announced a special Royal Albert Hall show in June of 2022. See the dates below:

2021:

19.11. A-Vienna - Arena

20.11. D-Munich - Tonhalle

22.11. F-Lyon - Le Transbordeur

23.11. D-Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

25.11. NL-Tilburg - 013

26.11. LUX-Esch Sur Alzette - Rockhal

27.11. F-Lille - L'Aeronef

28.11. F-Paris - L'Olympia

30.11. F-Milan - Alcatraz

01.12. CH-Zurich - Samsung Hall

02.12. D-Leipzig - Haus Auensee

03.12. D-Oberhausen - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

05.12. UK-Bristol - O2 Academy

06.12. SCO-Glasgow - Barrowlands

08.12. UK-Manchester - Academy

09.12. UK-Nottingham - Rock City

11.12. B-Brussels - Ancienne Belgique

12.12. D-Berlin - Columbiahalle

13.12. D-Hamburg - Grosse Freiheit

2022

03.06. UK-London - Royal Albert Hall



