Rolling Stones Unplugged For One World Together At Home 2020 In Review

Video still

(hennemusic) Rolling Stones Unplugged For One World Together At Home was a top 20 story of April 2020: The Rolling Stones delivered an acoustic, in-home performance of their 1969 classic, "You Can't Always Get What You Want", as part of the "One World Together At Home" coronavirus concert special.

Streamed live by hennemusic and curated by Lady Gaga in collaboration with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO), the April 18 event highlighted the efforts of the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and stories from the world's health care heroes, alongside messages of gratitude and appreciation from those who they've treated.

A US broadcast on all the major networks was hosted by the late night trio of Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon; the show featured intimate performances by Eddie Vedder, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Keith Urban and more.

"We are honored to be invited to be part of the One World: Together at Home broadcast - from our homes in isolation," said The Rolling Stones. "A fantastic event with Global Citizen in the fight against COVID -19." Watch the performance and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Saxon Release Video For Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black'

Rolling Stones Announce Limited Edition Red Vinyl

2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards Countdown Launched

The Rolling Stones Release Live 'Midnight Rambler' Video

The Rolling Stones Stream 'Mixed Emotions' Video From Steel Wheels Live

Keith Richards' Some Girls Guitar Headed To Auction

The Rolling Stones Stream 'Ruby Tuesday' From Steel Wheels Live

Rolling Stones Memorabilia Sets Records At Auction

Rolling Stones Make UK Chart History

More Rolling Stones News