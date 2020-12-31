Guns N' Roses Share Exit 111 Festival Footage

Video still

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are sharing video highlights from their October 2019 appearance at the inaugural Exit 111 Festival that took place in Manchester, TN.

The band can be seen performing covers of songs originally recorded by Wings, Soundgarden and Bob Dylan alongside their 2018 single, "Shadow Of Your Love", and their 1987 classic, "Paradise City."

Guns N' Roses closed out the three-day weekend event, which also featured headline sets by Lynyrd Skynyrd and Def Leppard. The reassembled veteran outfit are currently scheduled to return to live action in June when they are set to begin a rescheduled European tour before playing North American dates in July and August ahead of recently-announced dates for a late 2021 stadium tour of Australia and New Zealand. Watch the live footage here.

