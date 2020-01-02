Ozzy Osbourne Would Love To Fix Classic Hit Album 2019 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Would Love To Fix Classic Hit Album was a top 19 story of Sept. 2019: Ozzy Osbourne revealed in a new interview his favorite and least favorite albums from his solo career and explained why "The Ultimate Sin" ended up on the bottom.

The former Black Sabbath frontman is torn between his first two album, made with the late Randy Rhoads, "Blizzard Of Ozz" and "Diary Of A Madman", as his favorite but he definitely believes that his 1986 effort "The Ultimate Sin" was his worse and he blames it on the production and says he would love to remix it to get it right.

The record included his big hit "Shot In The Dark", which was a staple on MTV at the time, and the effort went double platinum in the U.S. but Ozzy is not a big fan of how it came out.

"Ron Nevison didn't really do a great production job," Ozzy told Rolling Stone in an interview to promote his new box set. "The songs weren't bad; they were just put down weird.

"Everything felt and sounded the f***ing same. There was no imagination. If there was ever an album I'd like to remix and do better, it would be 'The Ultimate Sin'."





