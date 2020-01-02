The Who Forced To End Show Early Due To Daltrey Issue 2019 In Review

(hennemusic) The Who Forced To End Show Early Due To Daltrey Issue was a top 19 story of Sept. 2019: The Who were forced to hut down their September 25 concert in Houston, TX after frontman Roger Daltrey lost his voice just eight songs into the show.

According to The Houston Press, things seemed to be going well at the city's Toyota Center until the seventh tune of the evening, "Who Are You," when Daltrey missed a few lines and guitarist Pete Townshend jumped in to assist on vocals. The singer was heard bemoaning a trip to Houston during ragweed season while Townshend urged the crowd to rally behind him, with the guitarist taking lead vocal on "Eminence Front" while Daltrey had time to assess his situation.

Once the song ended, Daltrey advised his bandmates and the audience he couldn't continue performing. Townshend followed him offstage and a few minutes later returned to tell fans the show was over due to the rocker's ragweed allergy and offer apologies.

"I'm really, really sorry," the guitarist told the crowd, according to reports by several media outlets. "Roger cannot actually speak now. Apparently, before the show he saw a doctor, and, you know, he's been singing so great through this tour. I don't know what's going on. He has been on top of his game."

Pete Townshend also revealed that the band's next two concerts have been postponed. He shared via Instagram "Roger has bronchitis. Houston, Dallas and Denver shows all rescheduled for April-May 2020. Keep an eye out on Who website for details." Read more and see footage from the show and a local TV news report here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Pete Townshend Believes The Who Invented Metal

The Who Enter U.S. Charts At No. 2 With New Album

The Who Score Biggest Hit In Almost Four Decades

The Who Announce Historic Show

The Who Announce More Tour Dates Including Vegas Run

Pete Townshend Explains Thankful Moon and Entwistle Dead Comment

The Who Releasing Two Previously Lost 1960s Songs

The Who The First Inducted Into London Music Walk Of Fame

The Who Streaming New Song 'All This Music Must Fade'

More The Who News



