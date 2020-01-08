Silverstein Release 'Infinite' Video Featuring Aaron From Underoath

Silverstein have released a music video for their new single "Infinite", which features a guest appearance from Underoath and The Almost star Aaron Gillespie.

The song comes from the Silverstein's forthcoming ninth studio album "A Beautiful Place To Drown," which is set to be released on March 6th and is part of the band's 20th anniversary celebration.

Paul Marc Rousseau had this to say, "The best way to honour the anniversary is to keep doing what got us this far. Being adventurous has always been part of what the band does - we keep focusing on moving forward."

Shane Told added, "It's harder to gauge success these days but we're still making what we believe is our best music. It's nice to know that we've survived and we did it in a way that feels right." Watch the video here





