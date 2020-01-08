.

Silverstein Release 'Infinite' Video Featuring Aaron From Underoath

William Lee | 01-08-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Silverstein

Silverstein have released a music video for their new single "Infinite", which features a guest appearance from Underoath and The Almost star Aaron Gillespie.

The song comes from the Silverstein's forthcoming ninth studio album "A Beautiful Place To Drown," which is set to be released on March 6th and is part of the band's 20th anniversary celebration.

Paul Marc Rousseau had this to say, "The best way to honour the anniversary is to keep doing what got us this far. Being adventurous has always been part of what the band does - we keep focusing on moving forward."

Shane Told added, "It's harder to gauge success these days but we're still making what we believe is our best music. It's nice to know that we've survived and we did it in a way that feels right." Watch the video here


Related Stories


Silverstein Release 'Infinite' Video Featuring Aaron From Underoath

Silverstein Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

Silverstein Stream New Song Featuring Caleb Shomo

Silverstein Revisiting Their Early Days On New Album

Silverstein Tap Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Band For Anniversary Tour

More Silverstein News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Working With Elton John- Early Van Halen Song Alternate Version Goes Online- Rascal Flatts Announce Farewell Tour- Ricky Warwick Suffers Hospital Setback- more


Reviews
Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Working With Elton John

Early Van Halen Song Alternate Version Goes Online

Rascal Flatts Announce Farewell Tour

Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick Suffers Hospital Setback

Sammy Hagar Leads Additions To Aerosmith Tribute Concert

Cheap Trick Joining Rod Stewart For Summer Tour

Foo Fighter Taylor Hawkins Releases 'Middle Child' Video

Singled Out: Kvelertak's Bratebrann



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.