Beck's Uneventful Days Gets Remixed By St. Vincent

William Lee | 01-11-2020

Beck

St. Vincent (Annie Clark) has released her remix of Beck's "Uneventful Days", which is s a track that comes from his latest album "Hyperspace".

She had this to say, "I remixed Beck's new song, 'Uneventful Days!' I guess I was listening to a lot of '70s Herbie and WAR at the time and wondering how much funk was inside me, too.

"I sent it to Beck and he dug it, but he said 'it should be 3 bpm faster.' And what do you know? HE WAS SO RIGHT. It made all the difference in the groove." Check out the remix here.

Fans will be able to catch both Beck and St. Vincent as part of the upcoming "Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince," which will take place on Tuesday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The concert special will be broadcast later this year on CBS


