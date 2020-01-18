.

Bury Tomorrow Release 'Cannibal' Video

William Lee | 01-18-2020

Bury Tomorrow

Bury Tomorrow have released a video for their new track "Cannibal". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album that will be released on April 3rd.

Frontman Dani Winter Bates explained the title song, "The term Cannibal refers to being eaten away by your own thoughts but also eaten away by other humans. We're not kind to ourselves, let alone kind to each other."

He had this to say about the record, "This album is for me as well as for the fans. It was a cathartic process to address some of the darkest moments I've had in my life.

"For some people it'll be a hard listen. But I thought, 'I have to do this. If I'm going to go in, I'm going to go in. I'm not doing something half-arsed.' There is nothing lyrically I would change on this entire album.

"I wanted to live by my words. I talk to people about normalizing mental health, so how can I write an album where I'm not talking about mental health?

"The normalization of mental health is what saves lives. I want people to see the light in the dark. If they delve into that they can find solace in the discussion, the normalization, the positive action by discussing this." Watch the video here.


