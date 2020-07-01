Lenny Kravitz Releasing 'Let Love Rule' Memoir

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz will publish his memoir, "Let Love Rule", on October 6th. Co-written by biographer and songwriter David Ritz, the project sees the rocker share stories of his early years, culminating in the 1989 release of his debut album of the same name.
"Writing this memoir has been a beautiful and interesting experience taking me through the first 25 years of my life, from birth to release of my first album," says Kravitz. "That journey, full of adventure, was where I found myself and my voice. Through that experience, love was the force that paved the way and love became my message.
"I see my story as a suite of songs that have a magical connection. I never understood that connection until I sat down to write. It was then that the magic started to flow."
"Let Love Rule" covers a vast canvas stretching from Manhattan's Upper East Side, Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant, Los Angeles's Baldwin Hills, Beverly Hills, and finally to France, England and Germany.
The cast of characters surrounding Lenny is extraordinary: his father, Sy, a high-powered news executive; his mother, Roxie Roker, a television star; and Lisa Bonet, the young actress who becomes his muse.
It's the story of a wildly creative kid who, despite tough struggles at school and extreme tension at home, finds salvation in music. We see him grow as a musician and ultimately a master songwriter, producer, and performer. We also see Lenny's spiritual growth-and the powerful way in which spirit informs his music.
"Whether recording, performing, or writing a book," explains the singer, "my art is about listening to the inspiration inside and then sharing it with people. Art must bring the world closer together."
"My life is all about opposites," writes Kravitz in the book. "Black and white. Jewish and Christian. The Jackson 5 and Led Zeppelin. I accepted my Gemini soul. I owned it. I adored it. Yings and yangs mingled in various parts of my heart and mind, giving me balance and fueling my curiosity and comfort." Watch the announcement video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
