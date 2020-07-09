The Rolling Stones Release 'Criss Cross' Video

The Rolling Stones have released a music video for their previously unreleased song "Criss Cross", which follows the release of their recent single "Living In A Ghost Town".

The music video was directed by Diana Kunst and is one of three previously unreleased songs that will be included in the upcoming deluxe reissue edition of the band's classic album "Goat Head's Soup".

Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page guests on the second previously unreleased track "Scarlet". The third track is entitled "All The Rage." The reissue will be released in September in various formats including a four disc CD edition as well as a vinyl box set. Watch the video below:





