.

The Rolling Stones Release 'Criss Cross' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-09-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones have released a music video for their previously unreleased song "Criss Cross", which follows the release of their recent single "Living In A Ghost Town".

The music video was directed by Diana Kunst and is one of three previously unreleased songs that will be included in the upcoming deluxe reissue edition of the band's classic album "Goat Head's Soup".

Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page guests on the second previously unreleased track "Scarlet". The third track is entitled "All The Rage." The reissue will be released in September in various formats including a four disc CD edition as well as a vinyl box set. Watch the video below:


Related Stories


The Rolling Stones Release 'Criss Cross' Video

Rolling Stones' Historic Concert Film To Screen At Drive-ins

Rolling Stones Announce Final Extra Licks Episode

Rolling Stones Brian Jones Documentary Set For Release

Rolling Stones Taking Fans Back To Babylon For Extra Licks

Guns N' Roses Offshoot Cover Rolling Stones Classic

The Rolling Stones Stream 2013 Hyde Park Concert Footage

Rolling Stones Share Remix Of New Single

Rolling Stones To Stream Rare Intimate Performances For Extra Licks

Rolling Stones Revisit Historic Concert For Extra Licks

More Rolling Stones News


advertisement
Day In Rock

The Rolling Stones Release 'Criss Cross' Video- Guns N' Roses And Stevie Wonder Mashup Gets Charity Cover- Led Zeppelin Rock 1970 Tour On 50th Anniversary Video Series- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: 'Run-Out Groove: Inside Capitol's 1980s Hits & Stiffs' by Dave Morrell

Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's Forget About Love

Psycle - Kill The Machine

Singled Out: Annie Stela's Weight Of Life

Singled Out: The Phoenix Within's Tenfold

advertisement
Latest News

The Rolling Stones Release 'Criss Cross' Video

Guns N' Roses And Stevie Wonder Mashup Gets Charity Cover

Led Zeppelin Rock 1970 Tour On 50th Anniversary Video Series

Pearl Jam Stream Rarity Performance

Metallica Announce Second Round Of All Within My Hands Grants

Moody Blues' John Lodge Releases New Song 'In These Crazy Times'

Lenny Kravitz Cancels Raise Vibration Tour Dates

Singled Out: Red Voodoo's Rise Up