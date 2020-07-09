The Rolling Stones Detail 'Goats Head Soup' Reissues

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones will release a series of expanded reissues of their 1973 album, "Goats Heads Soup", on September 4th that will include three previously unreleased tracks.

Produced by Jimmy Miller and recorded in Jamaica, Los Angeles and London, the project topped the charts around the world and delivered such Stones classic as "Angie", "Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)" and "Dancing with Mr. D."

The record was the band's fourth with guitarist Mick Taylor, who was added to the lineup in 1969 following the firing of founding member Brian Jones.

"Goats Head Soup 2020" will be available in multiple configurations, including four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions, Deluxe 2CD and 2LP versions, and single CD, vinyl and cassette packages.

The 4-disc Super Deluxe box sets feature 35 tracks on three CDs and one Blu-ray disc (Dolby Atmos, 96kHz/24 bit high resolution stereo, and 96 kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1); included are the new stereo album mix - sourced from the original session files; rarities and alternative mixes, featuring three previously unreleased tracks: the newly-available "Criss Cross", "All The Rage", and "Scarlet", with guitar by Jimmy Page; videos for "Dancing With Mr. D", "Silver Train" and "Angie"; and, "The Brussels Affair", a 15-track live set recorded in a memorable show in Belgium on the autumn 1973 tour that followed the album's late August release.

The 4 discs are housed in the boxset alongside a 120 page book with an array of photos and three essays on the album, the era and its legacy, and 4 x 1973 reproduction tour posters, rolled up within the packaging to avoid creases.

The 2CD and 2LP editions deliver the new stereo mix and the rare tracks, with the single CD and vinyl offerings presenting the 2020 stereo mix. here.

