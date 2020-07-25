.

Dead & Company To Stream Atlanta Show For One More Saturday Night

Keavin Wiggins | 07-25-2020

Dead Company

Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company have announced that they will be streaming their 2019 show from Atlanta for this week's installment of One More Saturday Night.

The band continue their weekly full concert streaming series with a concert took place on June 29th of last year at the Cellairis Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia.

The stream is set to begin 8PM ET / 5PM PT this Saturday, July 18th, While the streams are free for all fans, the band asks that those who can make donations and last week's stream of their June 18, 2019 show from SPAC in Saratoga raised $2,263 for the Sweet Relief Musicians Funds with 91 fans donating. Watch this week's show below (once available):


